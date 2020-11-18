Lil Nas X isn't here for the trolls "sexualizing" his new collaboration with James Charles.

It all started on Tuesday after Charles uploaded a YouTube video of himself doing the "Old Town Road" singer's makeup. And while the focus should've been on the duo's far-reaching conversation and Nas's incredible "Holiday"-inspired look, it turns out that an unfortunate number of people were more fixated on their sexualities, with some even going so far as to make snide jokes about them hooking up.

That said, it didn't take long for Lil Nas X himself to shut it all down by leaving a little piece of wisdom beneath PopCrave's tweet about the collab. And his perfect response to all the hate?

"2 gay men can do things together without y'all sexualizing it," he wrote. And honestly, he couldn't be more right.

See Lil Nas X's tweet for yourself, below.

2 gay men can do things together without y’all sexualizing it — nope (@LilNasX) November 17, 2020