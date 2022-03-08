Lil Bo Weep Dead at 22

Lil Bo Weep has died. She was 22.

According to her father Matthew Schofield, the Australian emo rapper — a.k.a. Winona Brooks — passed away on March 3. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

"She fought hard against her demons as we all did side by side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again but she could not fight any more and we lost her," Schofield wrote on Facebook. "As her dad I am proud of her beyond words as she is my hero, my daughter and my best friend that i love so so much."



Schofield added, "She is no longer hurting now with the universe wanting their angel back. A big part of me is lost at the moment but I ask respectfully that my close friends try not to ring me until I get someway through this."

Brooks first grabbed fans' attention as a 15-year-old on SoundCloud thanks to her self-produced songs, often revolving around themes of depression, PTSD and addiction.

Her last video was for her viral song, "CODEPENDENCY," which has millions of streams on Spotify. Prior to her death, Brooks was mourning the anniversary of losing her child on her Instagram and revealed she recently found out her fertility had been affected by her years-long struggle with a severe eating disorder. She also went on to say she was on a heavy dosage of the antipsychotic, Seroquel, to "avoid any psychosis from [her] CTPSD."