Letitia Wright is calling out a publication for seemingly comparing her to a group of "men who have been accused of abuse & sexual misconduct."

On Monday, November 21, The Hollywood Reporter published an article written by executive editor Scott Feinberg about "How Personal Baggage Will Impact Oscar Chances," which discussed how controversial filmmakers and actors like Woody Allen, Roman Polanski and Casey Affleck still went on to win Oscars after facing serious allegations of sexual abuse and harassment. And as such, Feinberg went on to wonder whether recent controversies involving three of this season's nominees — Wright, Will Smith and Brad Pitt — would pan out differently.

For context, Pitt has been at the center of domestic abuse accusations made by ex-wife Angelina Jolie, while Smith made headlines after slapping host Chris Rock during last year's Oscars ceremony. Meanwhile, Wright's controversy involved her decision to retweet an anti-COVID vaccination video in 2020, which the actress said she'd already "moved on" from and apologized for in a recent interview with the Guardian.

So while Feinberg stated that not of the aforementioned accusations were "equally serious or solid," the 29-year-old Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star was understandably upset to be lumped together with a group of men accused of heinous crimes like hate speech, domestic violence or child molestation. And in response, Wright took to her Instagram Story to blast the "disgusting" article and the "disrespectful" people behind its publication.

"How dare you. You mentioned my name alongside men who have been accused of abuse & sexual misconduct. This is vile behavior," Wright said, claiming that this was all the result of a "personal vendetta."

"Stop your nonsense. I apologized TWO years ago. Remained silent on the topic," she continued, before denying the article's report about how she allegedly shared her views on-set.

"You lied and said I continued talking about it with my cast & crew on my set. THIS WAS NOT TRUE. ASK MY PRODUCER AND DIRECTOR," she said. "Your agenda towards me is now even more clear. I won't remain silent. Stop your disgusting behavior."

Wright added, "I've done nothing wrong but respectfully refused to do interviews with this publication."