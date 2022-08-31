Living up to his reputation, Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly broken up with his girlfriend of over four years, Camila Morrone. Yep, she just turned 25 back in June.

The rising star was first linked to the veteran actor in 2017, immediately sparking concern for their significant age gap as she was only 20. Their romance began to blossom shortly after DiCaprio broke up with model Nina Agdal. Agdal also just turned 25 when the pair split.

Related | Camila Morrone Elaborates on Her Defense of Her Relationship With Leo DiCaprio

Morrone and DiCaprio have since kept their relationship relatively private, although she raised eyebrows after posting photos of Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart who had a similar age gap. She took to her Instagram stories shortly after to address the criticism of her relationship.

A diligent Reddit user /u/TrustLittleBrother posted an updated chart documenting DiCaprio's dating history and his pattern of liking women until they hit a quarter of their life. The pattern, which the user dubs as "Leo's Law," shows that several partners split from the actor in their "Final Leo Year."

Morrone has most recently been cast in Patricia Arquette's adaptation of Cheryl Della Pietra's 1992 novel Gonzo Girl, while DiCaprio is gearing up to executive produce the Hulu adaptation of Erik Larson's The Devil in the White City.