Living up to his reputation, Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly broken up with his girlfriend of over four years, Camila Morrone. Yep, she just turned 25 back in June.
The rising star was first linked to the veteran actor in 2017, immediately sparking concern for their significant age gap as she was only 20. Their romance began to blossom shortly after DiCaprio broke up with model Nina Agdal. Agdal also just turned 25 when the pair split.
Morrone and DiCaprio have since kept their relationship relatively private, although she raised eyebrows after posting photos of Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart who had a similar age gap. She took to her Instagram stories shortly after to address the criticism of her relationship.
\u201cLeonardo DiCaprio\u2019s girlfriend Camila Morrone responded directly to those mocking their relationship on her IG Story: \u201cI just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred.\u201d\u201d— Alyssa Bailey (@Alyssa Bailey) 1564174731
A diligent Reddit user /u/TrustLittleBrother posted an updated chart documenting DiCaprio's dating history and his pattern of liking women until they hit a quarter of their life. The pattern, which the user dubs as "Leo's Law," shows that several partners split from the actor in their "Final Leo Year."
from dataisbeautiful
Morrone has most recently been cast in Patricia Arquette's adaptation of Cheryl Della Pietra's 1992 novel Gonzo Girl, while DiCaprio is gearing up to executive produce the Hulu adaptation of Erik Larson's The Devil in the White City.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images
- Camila Morrone on New Film "Mickey and the Bear" - PAPER ›
- Camila Morrone Responds to Leonardo DiCaprio Age Gap Criticism ... ›
- Taylor Swift References Leonardo DiCaprio 'Lover' 'The Man' - PAPER ›
- Don's Plum: The Leonardo DiCaprio Movie He Doesn't Want You to ... ›