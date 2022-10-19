Back up your data, people!

In a series of Instagram videos, Lana Del Rey revealed that her car was broken into and the thief stole her backpack and devices. Aside from things like money, credit cards and precious information that may have been lost, Del Rey lost something even more critical: her forthcoming album and her 200-page book manuscript.

As a result of the theft, she will have to start the book over. She did say she was able to remotely erase the contents of her laptop but that didn't stop the thief from leaking her music. It appears that the thief works quickly and they've already leaked a special Lana collaboration with Taylor Swift for Swift's forthcoming album, Midnights.

While this news of potential new Lana leaking sounds intriguing, the singer politely asks that no one listens to them. "Please don’t listen to the music if you hear it because it’s not coming out yet," she pleads. It's understandable, because some of these songs may be unfinished. Also the last thing we need is for some of our beloved PAPER readers to get a knock on their door by the cyber police.

Del Rey's Instagram account is currently set to private, but a fan screen recorded the most important part:

This is far from the first time that Del Rey has dealt with leaks. In 2014, she opened up about feeling discouraged with her material leaking. "I was [working on new material] until my record got leaked last week, because my life is like completely invaded," she said in an interview with Radio.com. "But yeah, I'm writing songs that I really like right now. I do feel discouraged. I don't really know what to put on the record."

This is also not the first time the singer has had her privacy invaded. Back in February, a stalker stole Del Rey's car. She was granted a restraining order against him in July.

Let this be a lesson in the meantime: back up your data!