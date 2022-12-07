Lana Del Rey Informs Us 'There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.'

Lana Del Rey fans are about to eat well following the announcement of her new album, Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Quite possibly the most Lana Del Rey name you could give a Lana Del Rey album, the follow-up to 2021's one-two punch of Chemtrails Over the Country Club and Blue Bannisters is set to arrive March 10, 2023 via Interscope. The forthcoming ninth studio album from Lana is set to feature pop girlie go-to producer Jack Antonoff alongside Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes, Mike Hermosa and Benji as well as guest appearances from Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Tommy Genesis, Judah Smith and SYML.

Related | You Can Finally Call Yourself a Lana Del Rey Scholar

The announcement arrives alongside the album's title track, which features lush string arrangements and perhaps the most quintessentially Lana lyric ever written, “Fuck me to death/ Love me until I love myself.” In a lengthy note thanking each one of her collaborators, Lana Del Rey explained that the song was one of the first that she wrote for the album, which all began by "playing on lazy Sunday afternoons that turned into tunes [with] big orchestras and simple melodies that matched each moment we were in."

Word of Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd's release comes as a welcome surprise just over a month after Lana Del Rey revealed that unreleased music and a 200-page manuscript for a book were among the things stolen after a thief broke into her car. Lana detailed the ordeal in a series of Instagram videos, explaining that she had to remotely wipe her laptop's hard drive and would have to start the book over again due to the incident.

Lana Del Rey's then-unreleased Midnights collab with Taylor Swift was eventually reported to have leaked online as well as an unspecified number of other tracks. At the time, Lana urged fans to not listen to the leaks, saying "please don’t listen to the music if you hear it because it’s not coming out yet."

Listen to Lana Del Rey's "Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" taken from the album of the same name below.