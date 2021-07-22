Out of all the many memorable moments from Lady Gaga's inauguration entrance, her brooch stood out as one of the more subtle yet defining symbols that morning — a dove carrying an olive branch as a gesture of peace and hope.

Now, the gold accessory — made by Parisian house Schiaparelli, who designed Gaga's inauguration look — is being made available to the public for the first time starting today. It will be available in three sizes at Bergdorf Goodman, Dover Street Market and Schiaparelli, with all proceeds going to the Born This Way Foundation.

"My daughter and I, along with the young people we work with every day, believe kindness is the way forward from the overlapping, ongoing crises of the last year and a half," said Cynthia Germanotta, Gaga's mother and co-founder of the foundation. "We couldn't be more grateful to have the proceeds from the Schiaparelli Dove, a beautiful symbol of hope and new beginnings, benefit our work and mission to build a kinder, braver world."

The dove brooch has a long history at Schiaprelli, with the brand's late founder Elsa having used the dove motif many times in her career, from being influenced by Picasso's "Caged Birds" to wearing a dove pin when fleeing to New York from WWII. It was also found numerous times in the form of prints on gowns or as accessories.

"Like so many of us, I have been inspired by Lady Gaga and her Born This Way Foundation for years," said Schiaparelli's Creative Director Daniel Roseberry. "Her inauguration performance, and the symbolic Dove Brooch, is a milestone in the history of this Maison and in my life. It is with great pride that we are able to contribute to Gaga's foundation and the remarkable work it has done in the lives of young people everywhere, moving them towards more freedom, kindness, and love."