Lady Gaga just revealed an official image from her upcoming film, House of Gucci — finally, our first proper glimpse of what we're in for come this November (but never forget all these glorious memes).

Ridley Scott's new film tells the true story of Patrizia Reggiani, who arranged the murder of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, played by noted horse fan Adam Driver.

The poster shared today shows Gaga wearing full regalia with a simple caption, "Stasera." Translated to English that means, "This evening," which could suggest we're getting something more later tonight. Give us the trailer, Gaga...

Check out all five posters, below.