Lady Gaga Rushes to Help Photographer Who Fell on Red Carpet

Lady Gaga is showing her kindness extends even to the red (er, white) carpet.

While making her way down the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars — wearing a stunning Versace gown, no less — the 36-year-old singer and actress stopped mid-stride after seeing a photographer take a sudden tumble behind her. Rushing to his aid amidst gasps from the crowd, Gaga gently checked to make sure the man was okay before continuing onwards.

As clips of the moment went viral, some Twitter users were quick to point out that the photographer appeared to "feel her up" — noting that she seemed confused when he placed his hand near her buttocks — while others hypothesized that the man was likely just frazzled from his fall.

Later in the night, Gaga traded her high-glamor ensemble and updo for a pared down, makeup-free look in just a t-shirt to perform her song "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, which was nominated for Best Original Song. Though she was originally not slated to perform given scheduling conflicts, she confirmed her appearance last-minute. Watch her full performance below.