Kim Petras is proving herself as the spooky queen once again. The singer will make an exciting cameo in the upcoming season of Los Espookys.

Exiting a limo in a glamorous, pink outfit, Petras appears as Secretary of State Kimberly Reynolds in the trailer for the Spanish-language comedy. The enticing teaser signals the hit show’s return to HBO Max after three years, and the “Coconuts” singer is just the beginning of what they have in store for Season Two, dropping on September 16.

Set in an imagined Latin American country, the misadventures of a group of friends seeking to turn horror into profit captivated fans when the show debuted in 2019. Now, creators Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega and Fred Armisen return with another season of the magical series as the cast continues to fabricate absurd situations for their business ventures.

Related | Bet You Want a Taste of Kim Petras

From a fabulous ghost sighting in a supermarket to a pizza-inspired campaign for president, Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco) and Úrsula (Cassandra Ciangherotti) continue to deliver hilarious scenarios. Playing quirky family members and friends of the leads, the creators find their way back into the cast as well.

Uncle Tito (Armisen) even seems to attempt to join the exclusive group of horror lovers in the forthcoming episodes. Like Uncle Tito searching for purpose in his career or Petras playing a hyper-feminine, materialistic politician, the satirical — and sometimes ridiculous — scenes often allude to themes of inner demons, political satire, and more.

Ultimately, if the trailer is any indication, we can expect pure chaos from the upcoming season of Los Espookys.