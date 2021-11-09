Kim Kardashian just made a cool million in one minute.
According to TMZ, sources revealed the collab raked in $1 million in sales during the first minute, which makes sense given that pieces range in price from $100 to $4,200.
Apparently though, this means the collection is likely to be SKIM's biggest launch day ever, though that's also unsurprising since over 300,000 people signed up for the waitlist prior to the drop. And while everything is pretty much sold out, here's to hoping there will be a second release sometime soon.
In the meantime, you can check out the entire collection here.
Photo via Getty / Christopher Polk / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal
