Kim Kardashian just made a cool million in one minute.

On Tuesday, the reality star released her highly anticipated SKIMS x Fendi collaboration, featuring a couture twist on shapewear staples like bras, bodysuits, sculpting shorts and underwear. However, what makes this collection all the more exciting is that it also includes ready-to-wear pieces, such as cardigans and that leather dress Kardashian herself wore to the WSJ's 2021 Innovator Awards.

According to TMZ, sources revealed the collab raked in $1 million in sales during the first minute, which makes sense given that pieces range in price from $100 to $4,200.

Apparently though, this means the collection is likely to be SKIM's biggest launch day ever, though that's also unsurprising since over 300,000 people signed up for the waitlist prior to the drop. And while everything is pretty much sold out, here's to hoping there will be a second release sometime soon.

In the meantime, you can check out the entire collection here.