The family of death row inmate Melissa Lucio is sending their gratitude to Kim Kardashian after finding out she’s been advocating for Melissa ahead of her scheduled execution. Melissa's son, John Lucio, told TMZ that when his mother found out the aspiring lawyer was on her side, she was surprised and felt uplifted.

In the video interview, John added, “You know, it’s been 15 years she’s been incarcerated, and it’s come to the last days and Kim Kardashian came into the picture.” It was just a few days ago that Kim shared a letter on social media to Gov. Greg Abbott, written by Melissa's children. Along with the letter, Kim wrote, “So heartbreaking to read this letter from Melissa Lucio’s children begging for the state not to kill their mother. There are so many unresolved questions surrounding this case and the evidence that was used to convict her.”

Melissa's execution is currently scheduled for April 27 after nearly 15 years on death row. According to TMZ, she was convicted in 2008 of murdering her 2-year-old daughter. She reportedly told the cops that the child had fallen down the stairs at the time. TMZ also reported that Melissa's family believes she was coerced into a false confession after “hours of tough interrogation.”

In a followup to her first tweet, Kim, who passed her baby bar exam late last year, also shared that this sad case is just part of why she’s so against the death penalty. She famously supported another death row inmate in Texas, Rodney Reed, in 2019 to try and stop his execution as well, TMZ reported at the time. Sources told the outlet that Kim had spoken to Reed and believed there was evidence to halt his execution, after he’d been convicted of murdering a woman two decades prior. Reed’s brother Rodrick said to Kim at the time, “I want you to know you are a major God-send to my family — more than you may ever fully realize in this lifetime. You are a blessing to all the families you advocate for. We're so glad you have publicly voiced that you also believe he is innocent."

Reed’s execution was originally scheduled for in November that year, but has since been lifted. He remains on death row.