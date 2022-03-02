Kim Kardashian is officially a single woman.

According to TMZ, the SKIMS founder appeared at a virtual court hearing on Wednesday morning, where her bifurcation request was granted by a judge. The ruling means that Kardashian, who filed the petition in December, is now considered legally single while she continues to negotiate other aspects of her divorce from Kanye West, such as property and custody issues.

Ye did not appear at the hearing, though his new lawyer, Samantha Spector, was present and said the rapper had no objections to Kardashian's singledom, with a source telling the outlet he also wanted the divorce to be granted. However, his lawyer said the rapper still wanted Kardashian to agree to three conditions concerning their shared assets, despite the fact that there's already a prenup.

Per the report, Ye had Spector reiterate these conditions during the hearing, which included the reimbursement of any money owed to the other party if either one of them should die. This particular request was approved, though the judge denied two other conditions preventing Kardashian from transferring any assets held in a shared trust and waiving her "martial privilege" if she remarries.

Her legal win comes shortly after her lawyer, Laura Wasser, filed court documents accusing Ye of causing her "emotional distress" due to his ongoing public harassment of Kardashian, new boyfriend Pete Davidson and their four children, who Ye has been using to criticize her parenting skills.

“I very much desire to be divorced,” she stated. "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."

As for Ye, his lawyer claimed that the prenup should be considered invalid and hinted that Ye, who previously denied being hacked, wasn't necessarily the one posting all of those social media posts about her.

"Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye. Had that been done, the posts would be admissible as statements of a party opponent," Ye's lawyers said. "Instead, Kim argues a point that is not in the record. The statement is inadmissible hearsay...so Kanye asks that it be stricken."

Read TMZ's full report here.