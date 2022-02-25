Kanye West’s Instagram posts have been exhausting for us viewers, so you can imagine how Kim Kardashian, who’s often the object of these posts, feels about them. In court documents that pertain to their ongoing divorce, Kardashian has revealed just how much they’ve bothered her.

First things first — there’s no hope for reconciliation. “I very much desire to be divorced,” she said, also explaining that she wanted to keep things private even though West seems determined for the entire spectacle to play out as publicly as possible.

"Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress,” she said.

Indeed, there’s a ton of gossip that West's been posting — one, that Kardashian kidnapped their daughter, Chicago, for instance. Also, that she allegedly accused him of placing a hit on her.

He's been particularly vocal about not wanting his daughter, North, on TikTok and that she’s being forced to use it. This prompted a rare response from Kardashian, with her saying, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

She continued, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our citation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."

West's goal, all-along, has been to reconcile with Kardashian, at least publicly. Now that she’s dating comedian Pete Davidson, he’s also worked to make his life hell too — taking every chance to harass him publicly and refer to him as "Skete."

Davidson recently deleted his Instagram account — prompting West to take credit for it in a post where he wrote “Ran Skete off the gram” and shared a picture of the deleted account.