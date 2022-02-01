Well, can't say this is a surprise. After months of wearing almost exclusively Balenciaga, Kim Kardashian is finally the face of the historic brand as part of its new campaign released today.

Yup, it's Kimmy's first campaign for the label, adding to the small but exclusive list of luxury ads under her belt including Balmain, Fendi and Givenchy. In the images, shot by Stef Mitchell, she's at her Calabasas home wearing an hourglass tailored coat, a leopard number and finally a bodysuit while doing what she does best: taking a selfie.

Her accessories include the Hourglass and Le Cagole bags, which interestingly enough feature little tags embossed with the initials KKW. So she's keeping the "West" in her name after all?

Balenciaga, for their part, wiped their Instagram grid clean (as they usually do) save for the post of Kim and an IG Story of her with Bach's Cello Suite No. 1 playing in the background. It's the latest big name they've tapped for a campaign following past faces like Justin Bieber and Cardi B.

For this outing, Kardashian is joined by returning face Isabelle Huppert alongside models Tommy Blue and Marie-Agnès Diene. The campaign will consist of several phases that will be released throughout the season, showing friends of the brand where they live and work while sporting Balenciaga's core products.

Indeed, it looks like Kim's "Balenciaga Era," as she calls it, isn't ending anytime soon. “I had a Balmain era, I had a Givenchy era, and this is my Balenciaga era,” she told the New York Times in December. “When I wear clothes designed by Demna, I feel cool. I feel no matter what I wear, it’s going to be all right, because he designed it and he’s the coolest.”