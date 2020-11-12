Khloé Kardashian is under fire after appearing to confirm that her family's still planning on hosting their Christmas party this year.
On the heels of intense backlash over Kim and Kendall's recent birthday blow outs, Khloé decided it would be a good idea to announce that the Kardashian-Jenners were probably throwing their annual holiday gathering — pandemic or not.
On Tuesday evening, the reality star said that she was "praying" the party was still happening in response to a fan.
"I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I'm totally fine with that," she said. "But we're definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before."
Needless to say, Khloé's admission was almost immediately panned by critics as "tone deaf" and "selfish," especially given the fact that COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
"Why is it so hard for y'all to just stay home. Not the end of the world to not have a party damn," a commenter replied, while many also pointed out that most people are still struggling to access tests.
"Rapid testing that no one else has access to so they can have another party," a Twitter user said. "The Hunger Games was prophecy."
Meanwhile, some had harsher words for Khloé and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners.
"@KhloeKardashian is selfish waste. If she had any empathy for other people during the pandemic she'd donate her rapid testing money to people who are actually suffering," as one respondent said — a sentiment echoed by another person who noted that countless others have had to miss out on similar events this past year.
"Fuck you and your family for your bullshit parties during a pandemic and use of rapid testing when others have a hard time getting tests," they wrote. "So many people have missed out on milestones like bdays, weddings, graduation, or worse, seeing loved ones for the last time and funerals."
Khloé has yet to respond to the backlash. In the meantime though, you can see what people are saying about her tweet, below.
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web