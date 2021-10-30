Khloé Kardashian has tested positive for COVID-19.

The reality TV star announced her diagnosis on Friday via Twitter. "Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid," she wrote. "I've had to cancel several commitments and I'm sorry I won't be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines."

This is the second time Kardashian's contracted the virus. She first tested positive back in 2020, as seen on the last season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Back then, she had to isolate herself from her daughter True and her ex Tristan Thompson.

"No matter how sick I am, I'm still constantly focused and thinking about True," Khloe said at the time. "So, having her dad here... It gives me a little more time that I could focus on just me trying to get better."