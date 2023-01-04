Khloé Kardashian Mistaken For Taylor Swift in New Photos

Khloé Kardashian has fans seeing double.

On Monday, January 2, the Good American founder took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself taken from an editorial for Sorbet magazine, in which she can be seen posing in a gold Prada minidress along with some matching heels and a pair of mile-long legs on full display. That said, the snap actually ended up causing mass confusion amongst fans, some of whom accused her of an extreme Photoshop fail. And it was so bad, they said, that it made her look less like Khloé and more like the Kardashian-Jenner's longtime frenemy, Taylor Swift.

“I thought it was Taylor Swift lol,” multiple people wrote underneath the pic, while another responded to a fan asking "who tf is this" by writing, "i legit thought it's Taylor."

So on the heels of all the comparisons, Khloé — who's no stranger to Photoshop accusations — eventually decided to return to the photo-sharing platform in an attempt to subtly push back against the editing accusations, instead opting to blame her transformation into the "Anti-Hero" singer on experimenting with a brand new beauty accessory.

"Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot. It was fun to give a different look and not be committed," she said alongside a set of pics where she's wearing a gold Prada arm cuff, cropped tank and the brand's chainmail square maxi-sequin miniskirt.

"I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face," as Khloé continued. "Would you ever get bangs?"

Granted, most fans didn't seem convinced by Khloé's explanation, as many doubled down on the Taylor references by jokingly asking whether the shoot was "Taylor Swift inspired," amid numerous other comments like "Taylor swift looks different here" and "what in the Taylor Swift look alike is going on!?" Yikes.

You can check out Khloé's response to the Taylor Swift comparisons in her latest Instagram post below.