Khloé Kardashian Sued by Former Household Assistant

Working 9 to 5 for the Kardashians is no joke!

A former household assistant of Khloé Kardashian has filed a lawsuit over his termination in November 2022 after taking a leave of absence for a knee injury. TMZ reports that in his lawsuit, Matthew Manhard claims he often went without breaks during his 12-hour workdays because of the tasks the SHEIN spokesperson kept him busy with, and that she even "skirted paying him overtime."

Reps for Kardashian have denied the allegations, according to TMZ.

The lawsuit states he was hired to work for Kardashian in January 2019, and that he was later fired in November 2022 after a knee injury he sustained in May which required him to take time off. Manhard says he was terminated after he attempted to return to his post in November.

According to TMZ, a rep for Kardashian had this to say of the suit: "It’s unfortunate to learn that a former employee would choose to go this route. Matthew was properly classified and compensated for his role." They added that "Toward the end of his employment, he was on a leave of absence for an extended period of time and the role eventually needed to be replaced. We will not tolerate false accusations and will prove that this is a frivolous lawsuit."

Manhard seeks damages for his termination and for what he claims are violations of various California labor laws.

NBC News reported in May 2021 that Kim Kardashian was the subject of a similar lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court brought forth by seven workers who cited wage theft and retaliation by the media mogul. The outlet said that the workers even claimed they were not given rest or meal breaks, did not receive pay stubs or employment verification documents and that she violated child labor laws.

One worker said they were terminated for voicing their complaint about the "unlawful" workplace environment.

Kim's spokesperson at the time told the outlet, "These workers were hired and paid through a third-party vendor. Kim is not party to the agreement made between the vendor and their workers, therefore she is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business."

Likewise, this is not Khloé's first run-in with the legal system. In 2018, a photo agency dropped a suit against the Kardashian for a photo she reposted on Instagram. She also threatened to sue a paternity accuser of Tristan Thompson’s in 2021 and sent takedown notices to multiple sites over usage of an unedited photo of herself that same year.