Khloé Kardashian has finally spoken out about the picture of herself circulating online that she's been trying to get removed. Earlier this week, a photo of Khloé wearing a bikini in a pool accidentally leaked. The image, without any influencer editing, was swiftly taken down — but everything on the internet is forever.

"The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant," said Tracy Romulus, the chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, in a statement to Page Six. "Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down."

Khloé took to Instagram to share different photos and videos of herself while also giving a detailed statement about what happened.

"Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered," she wrote. "The photo that was posted this week was beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared — regardless of who you are."

She continued, providing examples of the criticism she's frequently received online, from "Khloé is the fat sister" to "Khloé is the ugly sister." She said, "In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgement my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear."

Khloé also posted her message on Twitter, leading to countless replies questioning her role in the standards of beauty that her and her family have largely set for the world. Even Jameela Jamil joined in, advising Khloé to "throw diet culture in the fuck bucket" and "stop editing photos."

But in the midst of all the comments, her supporters also showed up to defend Khloé's choices.

