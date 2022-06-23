After a PewDiePie vs T-Series-style race, Khaby Lame (@khaby.lame) is now officially the most-followed TikToker, dethroning TikTok poster child Charli D'Amelio (@charlidamelio).

The 22-year-old, who started making TikToks after being laid off from a factory job early in the pandemic, has a special — and silent — charisma that paved the way for a sneaky rise to the number two spot last July.

Now, a year after PAPER reported D'Amelio's anticipated dethroning, Lame has finally done it. The comedy creator currently has 142.8 million followers on the app, giving him a slight edge over the youngest D’Amelio sister’s 142.3 million.

Most of the creator’s videos are sketches, stitches and duets that silently poke fun at other content. His best-known content — the kind that propelled him to fame — is his #learnwithkhaby TikToks in which he stitches absurd and convoluted "life hack" videos and shows a much simpler way to achieve the desired result.

But the battle between D'Amelio's fans (Dunkins) and Lame's fans — Khabies? Khabinators? — isn’t over just yet. While the usual “does queen respond?” and “i love you char” comments on D'Amelio's videos have been drowned out by users reveling in Lame's victory, she is still the app’s most-liked creator. She currently has 11 billion likes, compared to Lame's 2.3 billion. If he wants both titles, he better get renegading, stat.