Kenzie TTH is a modern-day expert in the art of musical narratives.

The US-born, London-based musician received praise for being a "compelling storyteller" from producer Leon Vynehall on his BBC Radio 1 show earlier this month, with Vynehall having collaborated on her previous single, "Bonnie (B-Side)." That skill is present more than ever on Kenzie’s latest, "Driveway (Credits)," premiering today on PAPER.

The song opens with a hollow guitar line, flanked by scattering hi-hats to the left and right, propelling it all forward just enough to get the groove going without losing her classic atmospheric haze. Kenzie’s voice is mellowed out over top of it all.

"Driveway (Credits)" follows a lover who has overstayed their welcome, staying so long that the credits on their metaphorical movie start rolling. Kenzie shows her full range of emotions, as the chorus comes to a close and she crescendos into a powerful belt.

Behind the Scenes

Kenzie knows the relationship is past its prime, but she’s “addicted to the drama of it all,” singing that she wants to see what would happen if they “beat it to death.” She’s searching for a bit of comfort in something that once brought her happiness, but over the song’s run-time of three minutes and 29 seconds, she can’t find it.

"Driveway (Credits)" arrives with a music video, directed by Kenzie and Andy Madeleine, that takes the song’s central metaphor and turns it into a reality, with the credits scrolling into frame periodically throughout, and playing over the worst of the fights and loneliness.

For Kenzie, "Driveway (Credits)" is the "glue" or "blueprint" of her forthcoming seven-song EP, We Stayed Too Long, set for release on August 24.

"It’s a song about closure," she says, "And in writing it, I started imagining the final scene of a film — how it all ends: the what-ifs and second guessing that comes with choosing to close the door on a relationship, but ultimately being resolute in the decision for two people to part ways and accepting that there is no driving off into the sunset together."