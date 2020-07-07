Kendall and Kylie Jenner's clothing and accessories line has responded to the allegations that they withhold pay from factory workers in Bangladesh.

Last month, the Kendall + Kylie brand came under scrutiny from the likes of Diet Prada after their reported parent company, Global Brands Group (GBG), was accused of not paying their workers thanks to supply chain and production changes amid the pandemic.

After all, as garment worker advocacy group Remake explained, the current situation puts these women in "the most vulnerable situation," as they are "no longer receiving pay, despite having already done the work, [and] are quite literally at risk of starving to death" — something that many have pointed out is made all the more problematic given that the Jenner sisters are amongst some of the wealthiest women in the world.

Amid all this, Remake stated that the Kendall + Kylie team have threatened legal action over their posts. However, the nonprofit is still demanding further transparency, asking, "Do KENDALL + KYLIE know who makes their label? And if the women have been paid during the crisis?"

"Until we receive clear answers from the team that KENDALL + KYLIE have proof they paid garment makers, we will not back down," Remake added. "If KENDALL + KYLIE really support women then why threaten legal action against a non-profit for women BY women and disable comments?"

That said, in the wake of the accusations, Kendall + Kylie has refuted their affiliation with GBG, with a representative telling Teen Vogue that the brand is owned by Canada Inc. and isn't produced in Bangladesh. And while it's "unclear when they changed licensees and manufacturers," as Diet Prada pointed out, the line is still listed "under their 'Brands' section on the GBG website and that "a quick search of 3072541 Canada Inc. led to a closed business page."

Following continued backlash though, Kendall + Kylie have doubled down on this previous assertion with an Instagram post this past weekend, in which they continued to claim that they "do not currently have any relationship at all with GBG."

"We know that these are trying times for the fashion industry and garment workers as a whole, and we continue to support all of our partners working in the factories who produce our products," they continued. "We manufacture in countries all over the world and have not received any concerns from the factories who produce our goods."



See their latest statement, below.