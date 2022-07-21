National spelling bee champion. Hot Chili Steppers frontwoman. Vice president of a fashion company. Keke Palmer gave us more iconic roles before the age of 15 than most actors do in their entire careers. Now, add “horror icon” to that already overflowing resume and top it off with the actress’s style, charm and endless quotability, and you’ve got the perfect celebrity.

Ahead of her lead role in Jordan Peele’s upcoming thriller Nope, Palmer has been doing what — besides acting, of course — she does best: giving us enough memes and soundbites to fuel Twitter for months.

“I did a little company-hoppin’ back and forth between Disney and Nickelodeon,” Palmer said. “I said, ‘Who’s cuttin’ a check?’”