Keith Haring always had a mission to light up his own life and those of the queer community. Now, home design brand Yellowpop, is teaming up with his foundation to deliver the artists' most iconic pieces in full technicolor. Literally.

In celebration of the late artist's work, 8 pieces of Haring's signature street art — the dancing man, barking dog, and blooming heart — are available for purchase as LED signs. Set amongst the background of New York's vibrant art scene in the '80s and '90s, the collection squarely fits into Haring's message of illuminating the lives of underrepresented communities in a democratic way.

Starting October 14, New York patrons can browse the full collection at Yellowpop's immersive SoHo pop-up boutique. Alongside the Keith Haring Foundation collaboration, the lighting studio's range of customizable fluorescent decor is available for purchase.

The Yellowpop x Keith Haring is available for purchase now on Yellowpop's website. You can visit the collaborative pop-up shop at 33 Spring Street, New York, NY.