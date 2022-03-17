Karen Fukuhara was recently "struck on the head" by a random man outside of a cafe, detailing the experience in an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 17, with the caption #stopasianhate.

“I rarely share about my private life but something happened today that I thought was important,” the The Boys actress wrote. “I was walking to a cafe for some coffee and a man struck me in the back of my head.”

“It came out of nowhere,” she continued. “We made no eye contact before, I wasn't doing anything out of the ordinary. It came to my surprise and my hat flew off. By the time I looked back, he was a few feet away from me (he must have kept walking after hitting me).”

Fukuhara then explained that after much consideration, she ultimately decided against confronting the man realizing it wouldn't be worth it. She then posed a question to her followers: “What satisfaction are these perpetrators getting from hitting women, Asians, the elderly? They need to be held accountable.”

Followers were quick to flood her post with messages of support during this time, including some of Fukuhara’s co-stars from The Boys. Jack Quaid wrote, “Karen thank you for sharing your experience. I’m sorry that happened to you. Love you. Here if you need anything.”

Chase Crawford ehoed Quaid, commenting, “F this person!! Hope you’re ok this is awful.”

Hate crimes against Asian Americans have been at an all-time high over the last couple years in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonprofit organization Stop AAPI Hate announced that 9,000 hate incidents in the US have been reported since March, 19, 2020.

Just recently, a 42-year-old man in New York named Tammel Esco was charged in the attempted murder of an Asian woman after hitting her in the head 125 times and then spitting on her. He called her anti-Asian and misogynistic slurs and when she ignored his hateful words, Esco became violent.

Photo via Getty/ Frederick M. Brown



