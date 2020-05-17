Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Made $8 Face Masks

Kim Kardashian West has built her own entrepreneurial empire, with her makeup, perfume, and shapewear lines. Her most recent venture? Non-medical face masks.

Over the weekend, Kim's brand SKIMS dropped a line of face masks were made in five different neutral shades that go well with her shapewear. The seamless masks, which were made of a nylon-spandex blend, cost $8 each and $25 for a bundle of 4.

The brand is also donating 10,000 face masks to charities Baby2Baby, Good+Foundation, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, and the National Domestic Workers Alliance.

Almost immediately after the line of masks dropped, everything sold out. But as the SKIMS website and social media accounts confirm, there's going to be another batch of masks available next week. "We are working with our local partner in Los Angeles to produce more as quickly as possible," the post on Instagram reads. "Please join the waitlist to receive more details coming soon, and we thank you for your support."

Click here if you want to join the waitlist, or check out these other fashionable non-medical masks you can shop.