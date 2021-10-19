The artist formally known as "Kanye West" is making a fashion statement straight out of an uncanny valley of terror.

Fresh off of a new name change, Ye has been turning heads on his recent trip to Europe with a series of, quite frankly, disturbing latex masks. The rapper was in Venice over the weekend to perform (or rather more accurately, mumble through) a medley of his greatest hits including "Runaway," "Flashing Lights," "Come to Life," "Believe What I Say" and more at Tiffany exec Alexandre Arnault's wedding, opting to embrace the city's tradition of masked theater with a protruding black mask.

But the mask play didn't stop there. The following day, Ye was spotted in Berlin wearing a full coverage mask that can be best described as a bizarre cross between a neutered Mac Tonight and a bald Micheal Myers. Coming from the man that made shutter-shades popular back in the day, the curious fashion choice maybe shouldn't come as too much of a surprise but when you factor in the fact that Ye has been hanging around the fashion world enfant terrible, Demna Gvasalia, as of late the pieces start to fall into place.

In addition to the freaky latex mask, Ye was kitted out in head-to-toe Balenciaga right down to the Croc boots as a part of the rapper's long-standing love affair with the designer. Having been an early champion of Gvasalia going so far as to appoint the Vetements founder to his YEEZY design studio before the label was all the rage, the designer has become a close confidante of the artist in recent months collaborating on a commemorative shirt for DMX and outfitting Ye with balaclavas and spiky bomber jackets for his DONDA listening parties.

For those that remember Yeezus-era Margiela masks, Ye's affinity for avant-garde head coverings is nothing new but even then it's still pretty freaky. Considering that Ye followed up the pale Michael Myers number with an even more realistic eyeshadow heavy number the very next day, it seems like the latex masks may be more than a one-off. However, will the trend actually catch on? TBD.