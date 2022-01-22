Kanye West wants to approve a three-part documentary about his life and career.

Ahead of the documentary's premiere at Sundance this Sunday, Ye asked to be sent the final cut of Jeen-Yuhs, which is slated to debut in theaters nationwide on February 10 and Netflix on February 16, before the other installments are released over the following two weeks.

"I’m going to say this kindly for the last time,” Ye said in an Instagram post uploaded Friday. “I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix.”

He added, “Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance.”

Featuring never-before-seen footage from 21 years of the rapper's life, the documentary chronicles the rapper's rise to superstardom, triumphs and controversies, including his short-lived 2020 presidential campaign. However, Ye's latest request comes after directors Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah told Variety about previously telling the star that he had to "trust them," which Coodie said Ye did "100 percent."

“Mind you, when his team and the business-people have gotten involved, they’re of course going to have their say," he said. "But I needed to tell this story. It’s not about making Kanye likable or not. The footage doesn’t lie. What makes the film special is that it’s not something definitive; it’s his journey through my vision.”

Netflix and Sundance have yet to comment on Ye's request. In the meantime though, you can see his post below.