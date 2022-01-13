Kanye West is under investigation for alleged criminal battery.

According to TMZ, the rapper now known as Ye was near Soho Warehouse in Downtown LA when he was approached by a fan early Thursday morning. Sources told the outlet that the man asked for an autograph around 3 a.m., after which the two got into argument and things turned physical.

In an initial report from Fox 11, Ye was said to have knocked the fan to the ground. TMZ also obtained video footage of the altercation in which Ye can be heard saying, "Did y'all say that or not? Did y'all say that or not?"

"Cuz that's what happened right fucking now," he continued.

As a result, he's now being investigated by LAPD for misdemeanor battery, which carries a maximum prison sentence of six months.

Ye has yet to address the incident and subsequent investigation. In the meantime, you can watch TMZ's video below.