Fans don't want to see Kanye West at Coachella next month.

Earlier this week, a user named "Kim Pete" started a Change.org petition asking the festival to remove Ye as one of its headliners, arguing that he shouldn't be given "any more of a platform" in light of his ongoing harassment of ex Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

"We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now," the petition reads, before calling Ye's actions "ridiculous" and telling Coachella they "should be ashamed" for not removing him from the lineup.

It continued, "No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well."

"Kim Pete" then went on to say the rapper has been "threatening actual bodily harm to others" in reference to Ye's new song "Eazy," which features lyrics about "kicking Pete Davidson's ass," as well as an accompanying video where a claymation Ye kidnaps and decapitates the comedian.

Additionally, Ye has come under fire for his continual harassment of Kardashian, accusing of putting a hit on him and keeping him away from their four kids — despite the SKIMS founder refuting the allegations. But Davidson and his estranged wife aren't the only ones Ye's dragged into this mess, as he was temporarily suspended from Instagram this week after directing a racial slur towards Trevor Noah after the Daily Show host commented on the situation.



As of Friday afternoon, the petition has garnered close to 10,000 signatures from those calling Ye a "bully" and saying this "amount of abuse/veiled threats etc should not be celebrated/tolerated."

Check out the petition here.