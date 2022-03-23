Nearly two years after filing a defamation lawsuit against two women who accused him of sexual assault, Justin Bieber has submitted paperwork to drop it. According to TMZ, Bieber is officially dismissing the lawsuit from 2020.

In summer 2020, two women accused the singer of sexual assault, resulting in Bieber denying the claims before filing a $20 million lawsuit, according to CNN. The lawsuit called the allegations, from 2014 and 2015, “fabricated.” The lawsuit also said one of the claimants’ stories was “contradicted by her own prior written statements, are supported only by falsified or faked texts, and her allegations are a complete fabrication for the self-stated purpose of garnering fame and attention, and there are numerous witnesses to contradict Kadi's malicious lies."

Bieber wrote on Twitter at the time, “Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action."

BBC reported that Bieber and his lawyers took further action last week to drop the defamation suit, though it’s unclear if a settlement was reached with the women who originally made the accusations. A source told TMZ, though, that Bieber reportedly dropped the lawsuit because he felt like his point was made and he was ready to move on.

The sexual assault claims were made on Twitter in summer 2020, alleging that Bieber had assaulted the women in two different hotels in New York and Texas on different occasions. The allegations did not link the two women, though the claims were made around the same time. The singer shared screenshots defending his location, insisting that he was not only not where the claimants said he was, but that he had proof he was with other people.

The whole situation drew quite a reaction from fans, with some coming to his defense and others accusing him of using his money to silence people. Bieber hasn’t spoken on this latest development, lending credibility to the claim that he’s trying to put all of this behind him.