Julia Fox is making it clear that she's no copycat, especially when it comes to Kim Kardashian.

On Tuesday, the Uncut Gems star hit back at a recent Page Six headline claiming she was "channeling" Kanye West's ex by donning a drippy blue breastplate from Jacque Label that was "similar" to the Studio Silius chest molds Kardashian wore last November. However, Fox was quick to correct the assumption on her Instagram Story with a screenshot from this past Halloween.

“FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf,” she wrote in the since-deleted post. “I forgot to post it."

Fox's assertion comes shortly after she declared Ye her "fave makeup artist" and the rapper surprised her with an entire hotel room full of Diesel. Granted, the actress has continued to push back against the naysayers who said she was only dating Ye for "clout," saying that she though it was "funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care."

“People are like, ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money,'" she said on the "Forbidden Fruits" podcast last week. "Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”

