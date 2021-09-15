JoJo Siwa and Nickelodeon are having a big disagreement about her upcoming tour.

On Tuesday evening, the star took to Twitter to claim the company wasn't letting her perform several songs on her D.R.E.A.M. tour this coming January — specifically, six new tracks from her new Nickelodeon Movies-produced musical film, The J Team.

"Nickelodeon told me today that I'm not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show," an obviously frustrated Siwa said. "These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???"

Siwa went on to criticize the network for being overly controlling by adding, "There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it's not."

She then continued to take aim at Nickelodeon by returning to Twitter on Wednesday, explaining that she simply wanted her "concert to be the BEST it can possibly be." And to her, this meant being able to perform her new The J Team songs in addition to music from her last two EPs, 2018's D.R.E.A.M. The Music and 2019's Celebrate. But even so, she did acknowledge that these were songs her fans "have been waiting to hear for 2 years."

However, Siwa made it clear that "having the music from my movie in my show is important to me," before saying she wished "it was important to Nickelodeon" too.

She concluded, "Remember I'm a human, not just a brand."

Nickelodeon has yet to respond. In the meantime, you can read Siwa's tweets for yourself, below.

