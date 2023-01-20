Why Fans Think Aaron Taylor-Johnson Cheated With Joey King

Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson have found themselves at the center of unfounded cheating speculation.

Over the past few days, the internet's been fixated on the specific nature of their relationship, with thousands of fans claiming that Aaron's been hooking up with Joey after meeting on the set of their movie, Bullet Train. But where exactly did this rumor come from?

Well according to a new report from HITC, it all seems to have originated with TikTok creator named @thekylemarisa, who said she received a blind item about their alleged relationship before diving into the details of the shady (and kind of mean-spirited) message.

"I don't know if they hooked up while filming, but this married, A-list actor is hooking up with this A-list tween actress turned A-, B+ list adult actress during their press trip for the movie they shot," they repeated in the video, prior to noting that the gossipmonger in question also included a link to a Just Jared Jr. article titled "Joey King Serves Up A Daring Look At 'Bullet Train‘s' Paris Photo Call." @thekylemarisa then went on to share a screenshot of the post before alleging that "the blind item alleges that it happened during their Paris promotional trip for 'Bullet Train.'"

However, it should be noted that these kinds of celebrity blind items have a reputation of being pretty unreliable. Not only that, but both actors are in super committed relationships, as Joey is engaged to director Steven Piet and Taylor-Johnson shares four daughters with his wife of over 10 years, Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Rather than the expected backlash though, the online response has been mostly positive, as shown by several viral tweets about how people "agree with cheatin when aaron taylor johnson does it." After all, the Taylor-Johnson's marriage has always been a source of intense controversy and grooming accusations, given that 32-year-old Aaron met 55-year-old director Sam when he was 18 and starring in her 2009 film, Nowhere Boy. But even so, let's try to remember Sam was with her husband during in Paris and that there's literally zero proof of anything.

Neither Taylor-Johnson nor King have publicly addressed the rumors. In the meantime though, you can watch @thekylemarisa's TikTok below.