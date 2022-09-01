In further proof that trans women live absolutely rent-free in TERF's heads, J.K. Rowling has written another book featuring a transphobic protagonist.

The follow-up to her previous crime thriller written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith (which featured a serial killer that dressed up as a woman to kill other women), Rowling is reportedly releasing a new novel starring the creator of a popular YouTube cartoon who gets canceled over racist, ableist and (yup, you guessed it) transphobic remarks. The forthcoming book, The Ink Black Heart, follows the tale of Edie Ledwell who faces scrutiny over a bit about a hermaphrodite worm, gets doxxed, receives death and rape threats and ultimately ends up stabbed as the result of an elaborate orchestrated plot by social justice warriors.

If the story sounds a little too familiar, it's probably because Rowling latest book appears to be inspired by her own life. Once beloved for penning the Harry Potter series, the author has really leaned into the whole TERF thing as her brand in recent years. From liking and reposting tweets parroting TERF talking points to openly identifying as a TERF, writing lengthy open letters and personal essays fear-mongering over "the new trans activism," giving back her Human Rights Award, supporting an activist who was fired over transphobic tweets and most recently backing Bette Midler and Macy Gray's recent anti-trans comments, Rowling has consistently doubled down on her trans-exclusionary brand of feminism to the point where its beginning to eclipse Harry Potter. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson have all since publicly distanced themselves from the author and condemned her comments.

And while Rowling's new book may seem to clearly be a self-insert, she insists that that isn't the case. “I should make it really clear after some of the things that have happened the last year that this is not depicting [that],” Rowling told talk show host Graham Norton. “I had written the book before certain things happened to me online. I said to my husband, ‘I think everyone is going to see this as a response to what happened to me,’ but it genuinely wasn’t. The first draft of the book was finished at the point certain things happened.”

Fortunately, no one seems to be taking Rowling's claims seriously with the novel already getting panned by critics in The Sunday Times and The Telegraph.