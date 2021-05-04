It's not often in life that we get a second chance at things. Lucky for us, after being deprived of experiencing Jessie Ware's What's Your Pleasure? on a dancefloor in its full disco revery last year, the British pop singer is giving us another shot at honoring her 2020 album the way it deserves, with a new deluxe edition.

Arriving early June, the new Platinum Pleasure Edition is set to feature eight additional tracks including previously released single "Overtime," the "Endless Remix" of "Adore You," a collaboration with Kindness called "0208" and the soon to be song of the summer, "Please."

In a taste of what's (fingers crossed) to come once clubs and venues start opening back up, Ware returned today with a new dance-filled music video for "Please." Featuring choreography from Paris-based creative duo, I COULD NEVER BE A DANCER, who have worked on every video and live performance related to What's Your Pleasure? so far, the video leans fully into the record's '80s disco vibes playing out like a scene straight from Pose with period-accurate fashion and some vogue thrown in.

Letting the youthful cast take the forefront, "Please" sees Ware presiding benevolently over the dancefloor, her projection serving as a backdrop for the party. (We also get to see her show off her baby bump too, as an added bonus.) "'Please' is full of optimism and ready to be played in a place where we can all be together and flirt, dance, touch and kiss," Ware says of the track. "A wonderful excuse not to stop the party from ending."

Just as vibrant and sensual of a visual as the bouncy mirrorball-kissed tune, "Please" already has us itching to get that second vaccine dose over with so we can back out and finally dance together again.

Watch the official video for Jessie Ware's "Please," below, off the What's Your Pleasure? Platinum Pleasure Edition, out June 11.