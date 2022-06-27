What’s the opposite of a well-timed entrance? Whatever it may be, Jeffrey Toobin's re-appearance on CNN to talk about Roe v. Wade was just that.

Hours after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the first person CNN thought to bring on for a nuanced, well-rounded analysis of the legal implications of a life-altering legislation for women across the US was none other than Zoom Flasher Toobin.

Toobin was fired from the New Yorker for exposing himself to his colleagues while masturbating during a meeting. Maybe he thought he was on a different kind of video call. Sounds like the perfect guy to navigate the complexities of reproductive rights, right? Wrong, and the internet was quick to respond.

Some, however, understood CNN bringing him out to discuss the legislation, which is heavily tied to rights to privacy, given how public his "privacy" went.

While others supported his stance against overturning Roe, his reasoning was still brought into question.

Toobin has been back on the air for CNN since June 2021, taking up his old role as Chief Legal Analyst. But, maybe, in the case of an overturned legal protection that reshaped the lives of women and LGBTQ+ people in the US, phone a different friend?

CNN’s choice to bring in Toobin the Tugger also had the unfortunate consequence of delegitimizing his argument — the only one against overturning Roe v. Wade in a segment that featured representatives of Democrats for Life whose mission "seeks to elect anti-abortion Democrats" and anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ+ organization, Center for Human Dignity.

According to some legal expert Twitter users, Toobin also failed to mention the filibuster Democrats could’ve used to codify Roe.

Safe to say the man most known for masturbating in a meeting shouldn’t be the face of such a personal issue for people with ovaries. At least we can always count on social media to hold people accountable, even when major outlets won’t.

Photo via Getty







