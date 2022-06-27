Politics
CNN Tapped Zoom Flasher Jeffrey Toobin to Comment on Roe v. Wade
by Kenna McCafferty
4h
What’s the opposite of a well-timed entrance? Whatever it may be, Jeffrey Toobin's re-appearance on CNN to talk about Roe v. Wade was just that.
Hours after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the first person CNN thought to bring on for a nuanced, well-rounded analysis of the legal implications of a life-altering legislation for women across the US was none other than Zoom Flasher Toobin.
Toobin was fired from the New Yorker for exposing himself to his colleagues while masturbating during a meeting. Maybe he thought he was on a different kind of video call. Sounds like the perfect guy to navigate the complexities of reproductive rights, right? Wrong, and the internet was quick to respond.
\u201cfirst person CNN had on to immediately discuss this landmark ruling restricting women's rights is jeffrey toobin\u201d— marina oswald (@marina oswald) 1656088169
\u201cJeffrey toobin is so mad at the Supreme Court he's going to sit in front of his computer all day shaking his fist.\u201d— Dwight K Schrute (@Dwight K Schrute) 1656085709
Some, however, understood CNN bringing him out to discuss the legislation, which is heavily tied to rights to privacy, given how public his "privacy" went.
\u201cCNN trotted out Jeffrey Toobin to discuss the right to privacy \ud83e\udd21\u201d— Mia Cathell (@Mia Cathell) 1656082561
While others supported his stance against overturning Roe, his reasoning was still brought into question.
\u201cI\u2019m not surprised Jeffrey Toobin is against overturning Roe, there\u2019s good chance his computer has an unplanned pregnancy\u201d— Jordan Chamberlain (@Jordan Chamberlain) 1656094673
Toobin has been back on the air for CNN since June 2021, taking up his old role as Chief Legal Analyst. But, maybe, in the case of an overturned legal protection that reshaped the lives of women and LGBTQ+ people in the US, phone a different friend?
CNN’s choice to bring in Toobin the Tugger also had the unfortunate consequence of delegitimizing his argument — the only one against overturning Roe v. Wade in a segment that featured representatives of Democrats for Life whose mission "seeks to elect anti-abortion Democrats" and anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ+ organization, Center for Human Dignity.
According to some legal expert Twitter users, Toobin also failed to mention the filibuster Democrats could’ve used to codify Roe.
\u201cJeffrey Toobin just said there's not alot that can be done federally to counter the overturning of Roe. CNN's top legal analyst and zoom masturbator just lied on national television and never mentioned that Dems could overturn the filibuster today and codify Roe. Fox for liberals\u201d— Prof Zenkus (@Prof Zenkus) 1656093117
Safe to say the man most known for masturbating in a meeting shouldn’t be the face of such a personal issue for people with ovaries. At least we can always count on social media to hold people accountable, even when major outlets won’t.
Photo via Getty