Halloween is here, and so are the morally ambiguous costumes. In the ethical aftermath of Ryan Murphy and Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, eBay saw an uptick in Jeffrey Dahmer costumes and is shutting that down.

The e-commerce platform has banned the sale of costumes inspired by serial killer Dahmer for violating its policy on violence and violent criminals.

Costumes consisted of Dahmer’s large, square-frame glasses, orange jumpsuits and masks made to look like Evan Peters, who portrayed Dahmer in the Netflix series.

A spokesperson for eBay told BuzzFeed News that the listings are “prohibited” and are actively being removed. Similar items are also for sale on Amazon, though the two-day-shipping titan has not made a move to take them down.

Dahmer is not the only questionable costume on the market this spooky season. The Shonda Rhymes-backed Reinventing Anna inspired a “Con Heiress” costume by Yandy (now on sale, by the way), replicating the trademark style of Anna Delvey/Sorokin. It turns out that in order to be the scam superstar, all you need are some glasses, a black choker and a pair of panties with “Do You Accept Wire Transfer” printed on the back.

We’re not saying Dahmer — who was convinced of violently murdering 17 people — is anywhere on par with Delvey — who tricked rich people out of over $200,000 and murdered no one — but the criminal-turned-celebrity-turned-costume pipeline is troubling, to say the least.

Families of Dahmer’s victims have expressed distress over reliving their personal tragedies through TV, as the public grapples with the implications of true crime fascination.

With an array of (fictional) violent murderers to masquerade as this Halloween, don't be that guy dressed as Dahmer. Personally, we're hoping the Julia Fox x Black Swan costumes win out this Halloweekend.