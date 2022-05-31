Jeffree Star is major facing backlash over his new food venture.

Last year, the social media star packed up shop to move from his longtime home of Los Angeles in favor of Casper, Wyoming, where he bought a $1.1 million ranch spanning over 500 acres with 40 yaks. Soon afterwards, Star seemingly got the idea to go full rancher-mode with Star Yak Ranch last August after filing a trademark to sell a bunch of yak-related products, including natural yak fibers, clothing and breeding services, as well as yak meat for both pet and human consumption.

As fans were quick to remember though, Star had also previously referred to the yaks as his "pets" and revealed he'd given them names. So when the controversial YouTuber took to Instagram this past weekend to post about his yak meat pop-up, people were less than happy with the pics of yak steaks, ground yak and yak jerky.

We did a #Yak meat pop up shop in Wyoming today and hundreds of people came out with just 12 hour notice! ❤️🥩 it was beautiful to see so many locals shop our USDA inspected grass fed meat! My online store will launch next month! https://t.co/qadobQvD6W pic.twitter.com/VlxYwgr9e9 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 28, 2022

jeffree star killing yaks for the meat market is a pivot i genuinely did not see coming pic.twitter.com/5nSEYBR95m — matt (@mattxiv) May 27, 2022

Making things even worse was the fact that his eponymous beauty brand is famously vegan, which led to many calling the endeavor "sick" and "hypocritical." However, Star has since responded to the criticism in a lengthy Twitter thread about folks being "concerned about me supplying my local community with food."

"I’ve donated over 1000 pounds of meat to shelters," the online personality said, before telling fans to "stop using the same regurgitated quote from last year when I said 'all of my yaks are pets.'" And though went on to insist the yaks are still a part of the family, Star added that he later "learned how healthy #yak meat is" and "started to appreciate learning where my food comes from."

"When I stopped eating fast food & started to care about my body more, I realized I wanted to take what I was doing to a different avenue as well, and it’s been a beautiful experience," he continued. "Not eating horrible meat from farmers that give animals growth hormones & disgusting additives I see no conflict."

Not only that, but Star pointed out that while he "chose to create a cosmetics line that doesn’t torture and test on animals," he "never claimed to be vegan." Rather, it was about "evolving in the beauty industry & moving past the old ways," a train of thought that he's seemingly extended to his yak business.

"Trust me, I grew up in a huge city and didn’t understand the culture of hunting and providing your family with food for a year," he said. "I never gave a fuck where the food came from that I was putting in my body… I love getting older and expanding my knowledge



According to PopBuzz, Star also later posted a similar message on his Instagram Stories, where he explained he still has 120 pet yaks, including the ones with names that are tagged on his account.

"People are literally making up their own narratives. 'You're slaughtering Swiss Chocolate and Buster,'" Star said. "No, they're actually right here grazing on the grass and I can't wait for their semen to impregnate a lot of the girls and have amazing babies."

Read Star's tweets below.

I guess some people forgot that it’s OK to change your mind or evolve an idea… people are so fucking weird it’s a trip. If you’re losing sleep over me, it’s time for some self reflection… The world is so dark and ugly, why project your self anger at me?? — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 28, 2022

Our country is trying to take women’s rights away and there’s already so much hate on the Internet every single moment… There’s no way people are actually concerned about me supplying my local community with food? I’ve donated over 1000 pounds of meat to shelters — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 28, 2022

Stop using the same regurgitated quote from last year when I said “all of my yaks are pets..” 🌾 THEY ARE. But months later I learned how healthy #yak meat is and I started to appreciate learning where my food comes from… Educate yourself & not immediately lash out at. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 28, 2022

When I stopped eating fast food & started to care about my body more, I realized I wanted to take what I was doing to a different avenue as well, and it’s been a beautiful experience… Not eating horrible meat from farmers that give animals growth hormones & disgusting additives — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 28, 2022

I see no conflict. I chose to create a cosmetics line that doesn’t torture and test on animals. We all know I’ve never claimed to be vegan, it’s about evolving in the beauty industry & moving past the old ways https://t.co/KDaI9CftMU — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 28, 2022

Trust me, I grew up in a huge city and didn’t understand the culture of hunting and providing your family with food for a year… I never gave a fuck where the food came from that I was putting in my body… I love getting older and expanding my knowledge 💯 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 28, 2022