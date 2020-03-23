Before California implemented a state-wide lockdown, Jeffree Star did what many of us do to prepare for a quarantine: get Botox, pick up a custom pink McLaren sportscar and order an entire fridge stocked with every kind of Redbull in existence.

The beauty mogul, who captured all of this in his latest YouTube video called "Never Leaving My House Again," also gave a mini-tour of his $14-million Hidden Hills mansion while getting his makeup done by his glam squad. Among his home's latest additions is a 300-pound oversized Louis Vuitton park bench complete with monogram detailing.

Star first saw the bench at Louis Vuitton's Spring 2020 men's show in Paris. "I saw it and I was like, 'Will you sell me this please?' And they said 'OK!'" he said in the video. The benches, which were used as seats for the some members of the audience, were created by Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton with PlayLab, Inc, a Los Angeles-based creative studio.

The giant proportions make it so that the user's legs dangle from the seat in a nod to the childhood themes Abloh explored for that season's collection. "We went and surveyed all of the Parisian benches that were designed by famous civic designers over the last 200 years," PlayLab, Inc co-founder Archie Lee Coates IV told Complex. "We found one Virgil loved and reproduced it one and a half times its actual size."

Photo: Courtesy of PlayLab, Inc/Mazarine

Photo: Courtesy of PlayLab, Inc/Be Good Studios

Star says he likes to spend time reading and relaxing on the bench or just watching the sunset, although he doesn't plan to keep it in the foyer for long. "It's so cool. I think it definitely needs to go in the garden but I'm gonna keep it here now. It's a good photo-op," he says.

See, below, for the full clip.