Japanese Breakfast Climbs the Magic Mountain

On Michelle Zauner’s advice, I read Thomas Mann’s The Magic Mountain on the six-hour flight from New York to LA. During our Zoom interview, we discussed the book’s cult appeal and why Japanese Breakfast took a hiatus after the massive success of Jubilee and her hit memoir Crying in H Mart. The two projects balanced one another out: a boisterous yellow-tinged album, and a personal tale of food and grief. The singer-songwriter’s third record, For Melancholy Brunettes & sad women, is a sobering follow-up to her 2021 output.

By the time I reached LA, I had fully sunk deep into the labyrinthian world of Mann’s magnum opus. It’s also — for better or worse — a novel about depression and seeing the beauty of the world in short flashes rather than as the status quo. Walking around Silverlake, I found the bright cheery light oppressive rather than hopeful, not unlike Japanese Breakfast’s new song, “Winter in LA.” I tell Zauner it’s my favorite song on her new record.

“I really love that song. Songs that I like are not always popular with other people, so I’m glad you like it,” Zauner says. “It was the last song I wrote for the album. I was recording the record in LA in December and watching people eat Thanksgiving dinner outside, which was so surreal. I have a really bad relationship with the city. I get severely depressed.”

The album process sprawled across 2023, just as Jubilee was starting to wind down and right before Zauner ended up going to South Korea to spend a year taking Korean lessons. The Philly-based superstar hates having off-time. “I was reflecting on that song... I came up with that line: ''I wish you had a happier woman/ One that could leave the house,' because my husband was constantly telling me to take a walk while I was working on the record. I feel this need to suffer in order to feel enjoyment.” Balance isn’t easy for Zauner. After the skyrocketing success of her memoir, she decided she needed to try and figure out how to manage her personal life. Intense stage fright dogged her years touring her 2021 record even while singing boisterous songs about glee and seizing the moment. “I felt bad for my husband because he never gets a happier version of me. I just want to stay at home all the time. I feel bad because all of these artists like Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan have all these deeply fruitful years in LA, and it’s really unfair of me to be a miserable poet.” She laughs. Moments like these made her realize she had other things to tend to. In response to the “bright palette” of Jubilee, Zauner skewed towards telling a different story. “I just wanted to do the opposite of that. With Jubilee I got to be this high-femme representation of myself and I was longing to dress more androgynously in darker clothing. I wanted to give the new record a darker sonic palette. I really missed playing guitar. I felt quite uncomfortable in that role of constantly being a singer all of a sudden, which was never something I was interested in or really identified as.” For Melancholy Brunettes & sad women is a more “insular and story-based record.” Many of the narrators are men. Zauner sings about mega circuits, ATVs and cars just as much as lost love. “It’s sort of a celebration of boyhood and wondering what makes this kind of innocent activity turn towards violence.”

Zauner’s seen the speculation that Melancholy Brunettes is her incel album based on the single “Mega Circuit,” but she points out it’s deeper than that. In many ways, the record’s exploration of boyhood and androgyny is about trying to understand a phenomenon rather than diagnose it. “From a young age I’ve always written from the perspective of boys. On Jubilee it was quite wholesome, it was a young boy who lives in Kokomo, Indiana saying goodbye to his childhood sweetheart. I wrote ‘Lindsey’ with Big Little League as a way to understand this possessive man who wants to buy the affection of the woman he’s seeing. I wanted to embody that person to shine a light on that perspective.” In 2023, she started reading the incel canon — including Infinite Jest — trying to understand the aesthetics of something she felt to be dangerous. “I was thinking a lot about this generation of young men responding to the way the world is changing and this lack of positive representation for masculinity. We’ve clearly politically isolated this group of people who are desiring comfort to be accepted. How do we figure a way out? I mean clearly the votes show there are lots of young men and young men who feel this way and are not talking about it.” How do we not push them away? “The album’s not a moral tale, but an observation about this type of person — where those feelings are coming from.” Zauner points out that, even in incel literature, there’s complexity, sharing that both Chuck Palahniuk and Brett Easton Ellis are openly gay men. Of course, their politics are hardly pro-queer liberation. “I love these books and I think this was my way of trying to understand what these groups are connecting to.” Literary references abound across the new record. John Cheever, both Virginia Woolf’s Orlando and Sally Potter’s film adaptation, and of course, The Magic Mountain. “It’s my husband’s favorite book," she says. "I’d been meaning to read it for a long time. We went to Switzerland and I decided to take it up. I loved it so much.”

The final song on the new record is a musical adaptation of the door stopper of a book. “Hans Castorp is maybe one of my favorite literary characters of all time. He’s very, very impressionable, very foolish, very fanciful. He only smokes Maria Mancini cigars and he takes his breakfast on the balcony with his camel hair blanket. He’s such a fancy little boy. I love him. Thomas Mann writes about him in a tone that’s so cynical and cruel but also loving. I think I wrote my impression of it on the song ‘Magic Mountain.’ That’s where ‘Orlando in Love’ was born from too, this character in my mind. Orlando became this avatar on the record of this foolish, whimsical man who lives at sea and answers the siren’s call to be killed.” This baroque tone carries out in the “Orlando in Love” music video, also heavily inspired by Sally Potter’s take on Woolf’s fanciful novel. Gothic fiction, Greek myth,and epic poems like Orlando Furioso inspired a “creepier” album, Zauner says. “Leda” is a take on the cruelty of the gods; her Jeff Bridges duet “Men in Bars” tells another tale of fatal love. Gone are the elaborate arrangements of Jubilee, replaced by plucked guitars and breathy vocals produced by Blake Mills. (The California-based producer is known for his folksy, jangly work with Fiona Apple, Perfume Genius and Feist.) The stories are front and center, accentuated by minimal strings and percussion. After recording the album, Zauner moved to South Korea and focused on mastering the language. “It’s everyone’s fantasy to go back to school, and redo and experiment.” The pressures of touring and making money faded away as she was able to spend time doing just one thing as opposed to having other people’s livelihoods in her hands. She exchanged mix notes over the internet throughout 2024 while exploring Seoul. I ask if she had any favorite food discoveries. “I ate a lot of my favorite things, for some reason, which Korean people probably found weird. It's like a rice cake called garaetteok. It's like a thick cylinder,” Zauner tells me. “If you've ever had tteokbokki, it's a big fat version of that rice cake. I would just put it in my air fryer and grill it so it would be really crispy and brown on the outside and a really interesting gooey texture on the inside. Then I would dip it into sesame oil and salt, and I ate that probably three times a week. It's just a weird texture and really simple. And I ate that for breakfast all the time. I have a very vivid memory of that.”