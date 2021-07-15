Jada Pinkett-Smith has made the big chop.

The actress unveiled this week a new picture of her freshly shaved head, and in the caption under the picture, she revealed that her daughter, Willow Smith, inspired her to do so.

"Willow made me do it because it was time to let go," she wrote. But... my 50's are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed."

For years now, Willow has been a fan of the buzz cut herself, and posted the same picture on her Instagram. "A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return," she wrote.

Jada revealed back in 2018 that she dealt with hair loss issues on an episode of her show, Red Table Talk. "It was terrifying when it first started," she said. "I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my god, am I going bald?'"

She continued, "It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That's why I cut my hair and why I continue to cut it."

Jada then explained that she had every kind of test available to figure out why she was losing her hair, but no one could tell her why. But after being initially terrified of losing it, Jada then realized how grateful she was that it wasn't something serious.

"I really had to put it into a spiritual perspective, like the higher power takes so much from people," she said. "People are out here with cancer. People have sick children. I watch the higher power take things every day."