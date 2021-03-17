A new internet theory claims that influencers don't use actual mirrors to take their mirror selfies.

According to BuzzFeed News, the staged selfie conspiracy started last month after model/influencer Kara Del Toro posted a TikTok about "a top-secret secret for all the top blogger mirror pictures you see."

"So here's the secret: There's no mirror," she said. "All you need is a second phone or spare camera." That's right, apparently they use a second camera to shoot the actual photos in which they just pretend to hold up their phone in a mirror. Not only that, but the dead giveaway is a lack of the small bumps, smudges, or glares that tend to come with a real-life mirror.

Which leaves one last question: Why? Well, according to Del Toro, it's just an easy way to fake an "effortless," "in the moment" fit check without featuring your face.

"It's just kind of a trend right now and it's an easy way to hide your face if you just aren't feeling it that day, which is totally fine," she previously told BuzzFeed News. "The mirrorless trick is just a game changer. It's great because you can do it anywhere."

Needless to say, the internet's been losing its mind over the revelation since then, with everyone wondering what's real and what's fake — not to mention several influencers refuting claims that they've faked their past pics.

In any case, you can watch Del Toro's original video about the mirror trick, below.