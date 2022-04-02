Icy Wyatt was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting a cop and another person with a gun.

According to TMZ, the 23-year-old TikTok star was driving around Sunrise, FL on Monday night when he stopped in the middle of the road. Wyatt was then apparently asked to move by two people in another car, leading to a face-to-face argument in a nearby Chick-Fil-A parking lot.

At one point, Wyatt allegedly pulled a gun from his glove compartment and pointed it at the other two people. Court documents said that Wyatt then proceeded to hit one of the alleged victims in the back if the head when they turned around to get back in their car, before fleeing the scene.

He was later arrested by officers who were able to find him through his tag information. However, the outlet reported that Wyatt kicked an officer in the thigh while resisting arrest and also called the cop a "cunt" and a "bitch" while kicking the bars separating the front and back of the cop car. Wyatt was then charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of battery on an officer and one count of resisting arrest.

Following a court hearing the next day, the controversial social media star — who's previously courted backlash through his use of the "n-word" — posted bail and returned home. After the incident began receiving news coverage, Wyatt took to Twitter to promise he'd "speak more on this when I legally can."

"I need a lawyer first. There are so many news articles spreading some false information I’m hoping to clear things up soon. This was such an unfortunate event and I’m currently recovering," he continued, before posting an alleged video of the altercation.

"Sunrise county police in broward county ambushed me in my neighborhood hours after I had called for help in road rage incident earlier in the day," he said. "They didn’t send anyone to help me but came to my house hours later and help me at gun point. This is not okay. Posting more footage."

Wyatt went on to claim that he did not assault the officer and was "complying with the police and doing everything they said," even though the cops allegedly "beat [him] to the ground." He then responded to a commenter noting that "white men can batter police officers and live to tell about it" by insisting the police "ripped [his] phone out of [his] hand and called it battery."

Additionally, Wyatt offered to do address the incident in a TikTok "story time" for his 850,000 followers at a later date. He also posted a second video with his girlfriend where he said, "The rumors are not true."

"There will be several news stories coming out soon about what actually happened," he said. "The police were in many wrongs. And me and my girlfriend are perfectly fine."

See Wyatt's TikToks below.

