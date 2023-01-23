You Can Now Rent the Former Hype House Mansion

The Hype House mansion in the Hollywood Hills is now available for rent.
As first reported by TMZ, the 16,000 square-foot home — where TikTok's most famous influencer group Hype House lived and shot their earlier viral videos — is now listed for both short- and long-term leases. Interested? The property would set you back just $49,500 a month.
The news comes as the former tenants Cole "Huddy" Hudson, Thomas Petrou, Mia Hayward, Calvin Goldby, Patrick Huston, and Nicholas Austin were just named as defendants in a lawsuit by the home's owner, Daniel Fitzgerald. Court documents allege they broke their one-year lease five months early — after causing over $300,000 in property damage.
The suit further conveys that, while the crew was supposed to be paying $10,000 a month to make up for those damages, they've been falling short, paying only $2500 a month since last January. None of the named defendants have responded.
Incidentally, the Hype House are not the only famous former residents. The 10-bedroom, 16-bathroom house was once the temporary residence for American Idol contestants. The home's amenities includes an 80-foot swimming pool, nightclub, movie theater, gym, elevator, and multiple bars. It's listed by Manuela Villa of Compass.
Photo via Zillow / Compass
