You Can Now Rent the Former Hype House Mansion

The Hype House mansion in the Hollywood Hills is now available for rent.

As first reported by TMZ, the 16,000 square-foot home — where TikTok's most famous influencer group Hype House lived and shot their earlier viral videos — is now listed for both short- and long-term leases. Interested? The property would set you back just $49,500 a month.

Related | Hype House Members Being Sued For Allegedly Trashing Their Mansion

The news comes as the former tenants Cole "Huddy" Hudson, Thomas Petrou, Mia Hayward, Calvin Goldby, Patrick Huston, and Nicholas Austin were just named as defendants in a lawsuit by the home's owner, Daniel Fitzgerald. Court documents allege they broke their one-year lease five months early — after causing over $300,000 in property damage.

The suit further conveys that, while the crew was supposed to be paying $10,000 a month to make up for those damages, they've been falling short, paying only $2500 a month since last January. None of the named defendants have responded.

Incidentally, the Hype House are not the only famous former residents. The 10-bedroom, 16-bathroom house was once the temporary residence for American Idol contestants. The home's amenities includes an 80-foot swimming pool, nightclub, movie theater, gym, elevator, and multiple bars. It's listed by Manuela Villa of Compass.