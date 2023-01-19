Hype House Members Being Sued For Allegedly Trashing Their Mansion

A few Hype House have gotten themselves into some serious legal trouble.

If you're still following the TikTok influencer collective for some reason, you probably know that there've been a lot of switch ups over the past couple of years, including a divisive Netflix reality show and plenty of controversy, as well as the departure of several notable members like Addison Rae and the D'Amelio sisters, Dixie and Charli. However, another big but less talked development was a sudden change in scenery, as the group moved out of their infamous Hollywood Hills mansion back in the beginning of 2021. And now, we're finally getting some answers as to why.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Hype House members Huddy, Mia Hayward, Calvin Goldby, Patrick Huston, Nicholas Austin and collective co-founder Thomas Petrou appear to have had some issues with their landlord Daniel Fitzgerald, seeing as how they're all listed as defendants in a lawsuit filed by their former landlord, Daniel Fitzgerald, for breach of contract.

In the court filing, Fitzgerald accused the five social media stars of causing over $300,000 in property damage to the 10-bedroom, 16-bathroom luxury mansion on Weidlake Drive, as well as skipping out on the 1-year lease — which they initially signed in May 2021 — after living there for only seven months.

As the self-proclaimed "owner of the biggest influencer homes in LA" alleged, the Hype House initially agreed to pay $10,000 per month over a 40-month period in order to make up for supposedly trashing the place. But despite the fact that the influencers moved out in January 2021, he said they've continued to pay him only $2,500 a month, even after several stern warnings. So needless to say, he's turned to the legal system in an effort to get the remaining balance paid in full ASAP.

Huddy, Thomas, Mia, Nicholas, Calvin and Patrick all have yet to address TMZ's report on Fitzgerald's lawsuit.