HYBE, the company behind worldwide superstars like BTS and TXT , and Universal Music Group are coming together for a huge joint project. The two industry giants are looking to launch a girl group with the the first-ever HYBE x Geffen Global Girl Group Audition.

The goal of this project is to find talented artists from around the world to form a global, diverse, and multi-talented girl pop group. And they're not just looking for singers. They want people who can sing, rap, dance and produce. And they're going to follow the K-pop training and development system — combining music, performance, fashion, music videos, and communications with fans.

The chosen artists will also undergo life skills training, including lessons on mental wellness, music business and financial literacy. The companies said that it's important to make sure that the group is going to lead not just a successful, but a sustainable career.

This is all going to happen in Los Angeles and marks the first time any U.S.-based pop girl group will follow this kind of model. Once the group's ready, they'll debut under the forthcoming JV label created by HYBE.

Auditions have already opened earlier this month and will remain open until November 18, 2021. Those auditioning have to be between the ages of 15 and 19 (16 to 19 for EU residents) and need to submit a video that shows off their talents. Anyone interested can visit the project's official audition website.