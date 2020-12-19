MAMAMOO's talented maknae and all-around badass Hwasa dropped a new song and music video on Thursday. In collaboration with EA Korea and The Sims 4, she made "Play With Life."

The music video stars human Hwasa, and a Sim version of the singer as the main protagonist of the MV's story. And according to EA Korea's post on online social media platform Naver, the "Maria" singer was also a writer for the song's lyrics, which tries to send an encouraging message to people who are struggling with their careers, relationships, and life in general.

It follows high school Hwasa as a young aspiring star, auditioning, failing, and trying again until she succeeds and makes her debut. Human Hwasa then sends out sparks that empower other young characters to do the same.

This isn't the first time Hwasa's collaborated with The Sims 4. She's starred in the game's commercials that also aired earlier this year.

Watch "Play With Life" below.