Have you listened to Fine Line yet? To promote his excellent sophomore album, which dropped last Friday, Harry Styles has been making the rounds on late night television. He suffered the indignity that is Carpool Karaoke, allowed himself to be teased about his preference for high-waisted pants and drank whale cum to avoid revealing what songs on the album are about Kendall Jenner on Corden, then couldn't escape discussing Jenner on Ellen.

Now Styles is hitting the radio circuit, specifically the obligatory covers studio session. For his BBC Radio 1's "Live Lounge" episode, Styles took on his fellow pop icon Lizzo's sexy funk song "Juice." In my opinion, the obvious choice was Vampire Weekend "Sunflower" in honor of Styles' new song of the same name to keep the tradition going: VW frontman Ezra Koenig covered Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Sunflower" at his "Live Lounge" session. But hey, go off.

And so he did! I wouldn't have minded more movement in his narrow, suspendered hips, but Styles added plenty of heartthrob panache via a rock and roll spin on the soul-style vocals. He also bravely attempted Lizzo's high-pitched delivery of: "If you say I'm not the baddest bi-itch you lie" line.

He also felt the need to PG-13 the song, turning "bitch" to "Mitch" (the name of his guitarist) and replacing "David" with manager Jeffrey Azoff's first name in the line, "David, you ain't bein' slick/Don't dare try to cop a feel."

The highlight, however, was Styles' cheeky grin as he sang, "Somebody come get your man/ I think he got lost in my DMs/ Somebody come get your man/ I think he wanna be way more than friends." Styles has been consistently vague about if he's attracted to men or not, recently telling The Guardian: "I dunno, I just think sexuality's something that's fun. Honestly? I can't say I've given it any more thought than that."

"I just think she's amazing," he said of Lizzo during the show. "She's one of the most exciting artists working now for sure. She's exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves."

He also performed Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmas Time" as well as his own songs: "Adore You" and "Lights Up."